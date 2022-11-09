Calgary crews continue clearing roads, expect weekend warmth to help out

The City of Calgary says crews are "making good progress" on clearing routes and highways after a snowstorm earlier this week.

In an update on Wednesday morning, city officials say their focus is now on Priority 2 roads – such as Kensington Road and Acadia Drive – and will continue working on those routes until 36 hours after the city's "snow clock" began at 6 a.m. on Nov. 8.

That refers to the 36-hour period of time the city has set out to clear all snow from Calgary roads after a winter storm.

"Work on these community and transit routes includes plowing snow to the curb lane, as crews plow the through lane, and applying material as necessary," said city spokesperson Chris McGeachy in a statement.

Once that's done, he says crews will switch to monitoring roadways in residential areas. The city does not clear snow from neighbourhoods.

"We monitor for rutting and plow or apply material as necessary," McGeachy said.

Colder temperatures are expected over the next day, so crews will be distributing a mix to roads in trouble spots that include hills, bridge decks and intersections.

However, with warmer weather expected on the weekend, McGeachy says the city expects those conditions will help crews and commuters alike.

According to 511 Alberta, most of the major routes in and around Calgary have improved since earlier in the week, with much of Stoney Trail being listed as bare road. As of Wednesday morning, a section of Deerfoot Trail – between 16 Avenue and Stoney – was still partly covered in snow.

CITY REMINDS DRIVERS AND RESIDENTS

While the majority of Calgary's roads and highways have been cleared, the city reminded anyone on the road to take proper precautions, including driving according to the weather conditions.

"Prepare yourself before you head out, leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go and adapt to the changing weather," McGeachy said.

Residents and business owners are also responsible for clearing the sidewalks near their properties within 24 hours after a snowfall ends.

"It is important to clear this snow to help our neighbours move freely and safely along the sidewalk," McGeachy said.

Anyone who fails to do so may be subject to a $150 fee plus GST for city crews to clear the sidewalk, as well as a fine of $250 for a first offence by a property owner. Second offences levy a $500 fine while third and each subsequent offence carries a $750 penalty.

Tickets issued to repeat offenders may also require a court appearance, the city says.

Further details on Calgary's snow clearing bylaw can be found online.