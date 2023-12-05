Calgary crews fill nearly 5K potholes during unseasonably warm November, setting new record
The City of Calgary says crews were able to take advantage of the above-average temperatures last month and fill nearly 5,000 potholes, a new record for November.
"While we would typically be dealing with the snow at this time of the season, the warm weather has allowed us to run additional pothole repair crews," said spokesperson Chris Hewitt.
"It is especially helpful overnight when traffic disruptions can be kept to a minimum.”
The city prioritizes pothole work based on several factors including daily traffic volume, safety impacts and available resources.
As of the end of November, the city had recorded its most productive years in terms of pothole repairs, with more than 31,000 completed since the start of 2023.
The city says crews will continue to take advantage of the warm weather when they can.
For more information on pothole repairs, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.
-
Winnipeg police investigating death of infantWinnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.
-
Richmond residents cite density, traffic concerns with Viscount Bennett High School development proposalA major development proposed to replace Viscount Bennett High School aims to accommodate up to 2,500 dwellings, but residents of Richmond in southwest Calgary are expressing concerns.
-
'More work to do' for investigations of child abuse and neglect: Auditor’s reportThe Ministry of Social Services has more work to do when it comes to investigating cases of child abuse and neglect, according to the Provincial Auditor’s Report released on Wednesday.
-
Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame temporarily closed following vandalismThe Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame has temporarily closed after someone smashed several display cases on Friday.
-
Special Police Act investigation underway after privacy breach involving B.C. gang documentA special investigation has been launched into the unauthorized release of a sensitive law enforcement document, the B.C. government announced Wednesday, two weeks after the investigation apparently began.
-
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegationsA woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.
-
Las Vegas police say suspect dead after reports of university shootingLas Vegas police on Wednesday said they responded to reports of an active shooter on the local campus of the University of Nevada, where there appeared to be multiple victims, and then reported the suspect was 'deceased.'
-
Coroner's inquest hears from correctional officer who had Soleiman Faqiri filmedA former correctional officer testifying at a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail on Wednesday recalled getting an “incredibly bad sinking feeling” as soon as he saw the man in his segregation cell.
-
St. Marys, Ont. teen has sky-high dreams after fleeing bombs in UkraineAlina Shyshkivska was a gymnast in Ukraine before the Russian invasion forced her family to run. Now settled in St. Marys, Alina said aerial acrobatics have helped her forget painful memories.