Calgary crews fixing potholes amidst warm February weather

The City of Calgary says crews have been taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather we've been having by filling potholes.

Typically, pothole fixing is something that happens in the spring and summer, but city officials say they can fill them year-round if weather permits.

Potholes form when snow melts into cracks in the asphalt and then freezes, expanding in the cracks.

To permanently fix potholes, crews need dry pavement and warm weather.

"We’ve had pothole crews performing repairs for several days this year thanks to these bouts of nice weather,” said Chris Hewitt, manager of mobility maintenance with the City of Calgary, in a Monday news release.

If you want to report a pothole that needs filling or learn more about how fixing of potholes is prioritized, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.