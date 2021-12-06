Calgary crews focus on clearing high-volume roads now that snow has stopped

The City of Calgary says crews are focusing on keeping high-volume roads clear Monday now that snow has stopped falling.

Spokesperson Chris McGeachy says crews are focusing their plowing efforts on Priority 1 routes on Monday, such as Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trial.

"Crews will also be focused on other important pieces of transportation infrastructure today, such as designated sections of pathway, designated wheelchair ramps, downtown cycle tracks and sidewalks adjacent to City owned property," McGeachy said in a news release.

"Warm weather in coming days is expected to help with our clearing efforts."

Calgary police said on Monday morning that they had seen an increase in traffic accidents once snow started falling.

"We have seen a little bit of an influx in accidents, over a dozen accidents in the last 24 hours," Sgt. Dale Seddon said.

"I wouldn't say we've been swamped," Seddon added. "I wouldn't say we're at the point here where road conditions are so outrageous that people are really struggling out there."

The city follows a seven-day snow clearing plan, which is activated as soon as snow stops.

First, crews take on Priority 1 routes, which include roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, as well as downtown cycle tracks. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive, as well as designated emergency routes around hospitals and fire stations, bus routes and roads with on-street bike lanes.

After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 to Priority 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

The city's annual snow and ice clearing budget is $40.7 million.