Calgary crews respond to 2-alarm fire in northwest community

Less than 24 hours after a two-alarm fire tore through three homes on Friday, Calgary fire crews were called once more to the northwest community of Evanston.

Officials say firefighters were called to respond to a fire in the 100 block of Evansmeade Common N.W. at approximately 4:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a large fire that had engulfed a two-storey, single-family home. A second alarm was called to bring additional equipment to the scene to help with the situation.

"Immediate efforts were taken to control the fire and to search and evacuate residents from both the source home and exposed homes," the CFD said in a release. "Large aerial water streams were used on the source home and assisted in protecting neighboring homes that were exposed."

The fire did spread to another home and as many as five others in the vicinity suffered minor damage from the intense heat.

Three adults and six children were able to safely escape from both of the homes that were destroyed in the blaze and firefighters also confirmed that everyone in the other homes were also safe.

Fire crews remain at the scene to monitor any hot spots while a fire investigator is working to determine the cause.

The CFD says it would like to speak with any residents who may have any information about the fire, including anyone who has photos or video taken from around when it began, prior to the arrival of emergency crews. Anyone with details is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.

This is the second two-alarm fire in the community of Evanston.

Multiple homes were damaged in the first fire that was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Evansglen Close N.W.

Fire officials at the scene told CTV News that while Friday's firewas driven by high winds, this incident was classified as a "high heat fire", which caused a lot of damage to adjacent homes.

Officials have not made any determination that the two fires are connected.