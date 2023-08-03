Calgary cricket players push for Alberta 2030 Commonwealth Games to secure ‘much-needed’ facilities

Calgary cricket players say an Alberta bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games could be a catalyst to securing much-needed facilities and funding to improve accessibility as demand for their sport grows province-wide.

More than 7,000 Calgarians are registered participants in the sport, which has continued to see an increase over the years, but some point to a lack of indoor facilities as a limitation for training opportunities during the winter season.

Amanda Espinoza, executive director of operations with the Alberta 2030 Commonwealth Games Committee, says a bid proposal is in the works to include an indoor cricket pavilion in north Calgary.

She notes that the creation of sports facilities could act as an economic catalyst for years beyond just the hosting of a world-class sporting event.

"Doing so would really fill that infrastructure gap for training all year round, and certainly for people to participate in national and international level competition," she said.

"The Commonwealth Games really is a community building endeavor, and building facilities for cricket or for any other sports would really only work to increase the affordability and access for people to participate in recreation opportunities now and in the future."

Currently, Calgary has eight outdoor cricket grounds. The areas are quickly becoming popular thanks to active participants in the community like Omaima Waqar.

In 2010, she started a Calgary women’s cricket league with her sister and began helping others with regular practice sessions at Riley Park.

Now, as the vice-president of the Alberta Women’s Cricket League, she says her team has grown "faster than ever" from just a few three or four girls to more than two-dozen players aged 12 to 35.

"We don’t want to turn anyone away, but there’s not a proper number of facilities here to meet the demand," Waqar said.

"Even just having one or two indoor facilities doesn't really cut it during the winter, because it's always booked, and then for the outdoors they're always booked for games as well."

Alberta’s joint bid for the Commonwealth Games involves Calgary, Edmonton and the Tsuut’ina Nation, with $3 million in provincial and municipal funding already spent on exploring the feasibility of hosting the event.

Espinoza says conversations on a bid will continue with government and Indigenous partners throughout the summer and the fall, at which point a bid decision will be made.

Canada is the only country currently exploring a bid for 2030.

'A MONEY LOSER FOR TAXPAYERS'

The Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation is calling on the Government of Alberta to hold a referendum before committing to a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

CTF Alberta director Kris Sims says new infrastructure or sporting facilities for these games are far too expensive.

"Many Albertans are struggling to make ends meet and they shouldn’t be stuck with a big bill for hosting a table tennis tournament," she said.

"At the very least, Alberta taxpayers should be able to vote in a referendum to decide if they want to play host to cricket and indoor cycling."

Sims’ remarks come as the state of Victoria in Australia just cancelled its plans to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the estimated price tag ballooned from $2.4 billion to more than $6.3 billion Canadian.

The City of Hamilton, Ont., also decided against bidding for the 2030 games when estimated costs hit $500 million.

"There’s a reason so many places are taking a pass on hosting the Commonwealth Games, and that’s because it’s a money loser for taxpayers," Sims added.

"There’s no way Alberta should put taxpayers on the hook for a big tab like this when Albertans can barely afford to fill the fridge."

ATTRACTING TALENTED PLAYERS FROM ACROSS THE WORLD

Despite funding concerns for the Commonwealth Games, some local cricket players say this sporting event will create a wide variety of economic and recreation opportunities by bringing world-class athletes to Alberta.

In the sport of cricket, Calgary is already home to some of the most talented players, including Monika Arora, an experienced bowler who didn't think she'd play again after moving to Canada from India several years ago.

She has since served as a member of national cricket teams in India and Canada, and continues to mentor newcomers to the sport here in Calgary.

"I see a lot of talent in these girls, I see a lot of skills here. They're working on themselves every day. They're learning something new. There is passion, there is excitement, there is determination. There's hard work and commitment," said Arora.

Three players from the Alberta Women's Cricket League have also already qualified for the Canada national team.

The sport is also continuing to see an increase in exposure for post-secondary players across the province.

Pujith Sagar Giridhar Shetty arrived in Calgary from India two years ago and started up the University of Calgary Cricket Club.

"We understand the importance of building cricket. There's a lot of talent, and a lot of people who are looking to improve their game and also get to play for fun or leisure," he said.

"We use that opportunity for students with this club, we host events, watch international matches and introduce more people to the game."

Sagar Giridhar Shetty adds that a Commonwealth Games in Alberta would give his sport and recreation opportunities in the city a large boost.