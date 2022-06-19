Calgary dads celebrate Father's Day at annual Wings and Wheels event

Dozens of dads and their families headed to Calgary's Hangar Flight Museum this weekend to celebrate Father's Day.

This year marked the facility's ninth annual Wings and Wheels event, which sees fathers get in free.

Dads were able to see a selection of specialty vehicles displayed by various local car clubs and tour inside a selection of aircraft.

The museum was even offering helicopter rides.

"Everybody's excited to see the airplanes, the vintage cars on display… it's just a great, family atmosphere today," said spokesperson Herb Grieder.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Grieder says just under 1,500 were in attendance on Sunday.