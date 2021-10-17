Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton's Yamamoto

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been fined $5,000 for roughing Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto.

Andersson was fined the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the Players' Association.

The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

Andersson was assessed minor penalties for both roughing and elbowing at 14:33 of the first period Saturday in Edmonton.

The Flames lost their season-opener 5-2 to the Oilers.

