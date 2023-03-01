Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash

Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.

This comes a month after he was convicted of sexual assault following an incident on June 11, 2020, the day before the crash.

He received a one-year conditional sentence and one year probation.

Conditions included a written apology, counselling or attending a course on consent and 20 hours of community service.

TORODE'S CRASH SENTENCE

On Wednesday, Torode was handed a conditional sentence of 18 months by the judge, which was recommended by the Crown and defence, for his role in the crash.

The first nine months are to be served on 24-7 house arrest, abstaining from alcohol or substance use.

For the remaining nine months, he will have a curfew with the condition he not drink in public places.

Torode is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle during the sentence.

When it is complete, he also faces a three-year driving ban.

The court heard Torode is a first-time offender.

CRASH DETAILS

According to an agreed statement of facts, on June 12, 2020 at 12:25 a.m. a black Jaguar operated by Torode at an undetermined speed was driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 2 near Dunbow Road, south of the city.

Moments later, the car collided with a minivan travelling at 110 km/h with the female driver not wearing a seatbelt, according to the agreed statement of facts.

When Okotoks RCMP arrived on scene, Torode was still in the driver's seat and was actively responding to questions.

Passenger Chantal Savard was breathing but non-responsive.

Both Torode and Savard were wearing seatbelts.

Court documents show no physical evidence at the crash scene suggested Torode made any effort to brake or avoid the collision, which was supported by dash-cam video from the minivan he collided with.

Torode told police he had consumed alcohol earlier that evening during dinner.

Based on the collision, the admission of consumption, slurred speech and overall confusion, Torode was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle before he was transported to hospital.

Torode admitted his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol at the time of the collision.

SAVARD'S INJURIES

Savard was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Now she has 18 screws and four metal plates in her pelvic area, her life forever altered.

"I've grieved the loss of a relationship, I've grieved the loss of a promising future, I've grieved the loss of my physical self," Savard told CTV News outside of court.

"I've had to change my future."

Savard suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she spent three days in intensive care and three weeks total.

That included her 26th birthday.

"It's been extremely difficult the last three years, as I can't do things like most people can do. I have limitations," Savard said.

NIGHT BEFORE THE CRASH

On Jan. 31, 2023, court heard Torode and a friend had been at a restaurant for dinner on June 11, 2020, and had joined two women at a table.

They bought the women a bottle of wine, before Torode reached out and grabbed one of the women's breasts.

Torode said "he was merely joking around."

Savard was at that table with her friend, but was not the victim of the sexual assault.

Savard then remembers blacking out.

"I don't remember anything, I don't have any recollection, I don't know why or how I got into the car," she said.

"He was complete stranger to me."

TORODE REGRETS ACTIONS

The judge gave Torode the opportunity to address the court.

Torode did not express remorse toward Savard, who was present in court, or the other victim, but regret for his actions.

"I regret that it happened. It was bad judgment on my part," Torode told court.

"Given that I have three boys of driving age, I also have a 13-year-old daughter, this is not an example I want to set."

"I don't think he was apologetic. There was no sincereness in his voice. He never looked at me or addressed me," Savard said.

MADD RESPONDS

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada says Torode's sentence sends the wrong message.

"Maybe some education for (the) courts and judges over the impact of injuries might be helpful," said Steve Sullivan, chief executive officer of MADD.

"This kind of sentence doesn't send the right message."