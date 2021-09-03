Calgary doctor at centre of human trafficking investigation withdraws from practice

A Calgary-based physician has withdrawn from his practice amidst allegations he was involved in a human trafficking ring in southern Alberta.

According to the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) in a statement released Friday, Dr. Ziyaad Noor has stepped away from his practice and will be the subject of a CPSA investigation.

Noor was arrested by the Lethbridge Police Service on Aug. 13 in connection with a police investigation into the sexual assault and trafficking of a teenage girl.

The physician's charges include:

Sexual interference;

Invitation to sexual touching;

Sexual assault;

Sexual assault causing bodily harm;

Aggravated sexual assault; and,

Trafficking persons under 18.

He previously worked at the Campbell Clinic North in Lethbridge until April 2020 and his tenure at the Royal Vista Revolution Medical in northwest Calgary concluded in October 2020. CTV News has not confirmed where Noor practised over the last 11 months.

Noor was the eldest of the 10 people charged, with the youngest of the accused being 16.