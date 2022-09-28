Calgary doctor files human rights complaint over changes to mask rules on airplanes

A family doctor in Calgary has filed a human rights complaint over Ottawa's decision to no longer require masks on airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The federal government has announced the end of mandatory vaccination, quarantine and masks on planes and trains starting this Saturday.

Dr. David Keegan, who has a cardiopulmonary condition, says he was quite concerned when he heard the announcement and immediately filed his complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission.

He says airplanes hold a lot of people in a small space and there can be COVID-19 transmission even with everyone masking.

Keegan says he will still wear a mask to protect himself, but notes masking works best to prevent transmission when everyone is wearing one.

The Public Health Agency of Canada still strongly recommends that people wear masks, particularly in crowded environments such as planes and trains.