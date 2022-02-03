Calgary doctor suspended over non-consensual workplace hugs, blown kiss

A Calgary-based family physician received a three-month suspension of his practice permit, but will likely only be away from the office for two weeks, after admitting to hugging and "air-kissing" a staff member without her consent.

Dr. Efe Michael Ovueni admitted to his unprofessional conduct during a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta tribunal hearing.

The doctor had called the member of the medical office staff into his office on Jan. 21, 2020 and proceeded to hug the woman four times and blow a kiss at her.

Following the incident, the doctor sent several texts to the employee including messages of "Hope you are not mad with me?" and "I got too excited."

The victim responded with "That's OK, but it was going too far" which prompted an apology from the doctor followed by "Thank you for…your smile."

Ovueni will be permitted to continue practising after serving two weeks of his suspension as 2.5 months of his three month suspension are being held in abeyance for a period of five years. The doctor also received a fine of $3,000 and is responsible for the undisclosed costs of the hearing and investigation.

The tribunal hearing determined that, since the victim was a staff member and not a patient, the doctor's actions do not meet the criteria for sexual misconduct under the Health Professions Act.

The results of the tribunal hearing, which concluded in December, were released Thursday.

Staff at the Pristine Health Centre location in the Douglasdale Professional Centre confirmed to CTV News on Thursday that the doctor does work out of the location but is off for the remainder of the week. The doctor has yet to respond to a request for comment.