Calgary driver clocked at 135 km/h in construction zone during poor conditions
A driver has been charged after speeding through a construction zone on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary.
Calgary Police Service officials say the driver was pulled over on Tuesday, at a spot west of Deerfoot Trail, after he was clocked at 135 km/h in a marked 50 km/h construction zone.
According to police, construction workers were on the job at the time and visibility was poor as a result of the heavy rain and darkness.
The driver, who has not been named, was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance.
Acting Insp. Rob Patterson of the CPS traffic section says there has been a noticeable increase in high-speed driving offences.
"It is becoming more common to see drivers speeding in excess of 50 km/h over the posted speed limit and a number of my officers have clocked drivers in excess of 100 km/h over the posted speed limit," said Patterson. "In an effort to improve safety on our streets, we are cracking down on these flagrant offenders."
Speeding fines are doubled in construction zones.
