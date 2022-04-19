Calgary drug dealer's release from jail short-lived after police search home

A Calgarian faces 18 new charges after police searched a home for drugs weeks after police say the known criminal was released from jail.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm officers executed a search warrant at the home of "a known drug trafficker" in the 1500 block of First Street S.E. on April 15.

The search yielded undisclosed quantities of:

Methamphetamine;

Cocaine;

Fentanyl; and,

GHB.

Police say the total street value of the seized drugs is $95,800.

A prohibited weapon was also found in the home.

Richard Luc Cormier faces new charges related to drug trafficking, weapon possession and breaching their release order. Cormier had been released from jail on March 3.