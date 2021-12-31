Calgary dry cleaner cleans parkas by day, gives them away to city's most vulnerable on the weekend

Talk about essential workers: A Calgary dry cleaner cleans winter jackets by day, and then on weekends, gives them away to the city's most vulnerable.

Imran Rajpoot owns Dolphin Dry Cleaners, which has seven Calgary locations. Working with the non-profit organization Humanity First, he cleans gently-used donated items, then gives them away to those who need a winter jacket.

About 100 coats have already been donated, and Saturday another 50 to 60 more will be handed out.

"It's all about timing," Rajpoot said. "We were lucky we collected the coats at the right time, just before it got really cold and just been at the right place at the right time for these people."

Calgary has been in the grips of a blast of winter since Christmas Eve, with windchills making it feel like 40 below some days.

Rajpoot said in addition to winter wear, food and warm drinks will be handed out.

“We feel the need of our community and are here to help,” said Rajpoot, the company president, in a release.

“Winter gear is essential to life in Calgary and providing suitable coats for an entire family is an expensive undertaking. With growing families, coats often have to be replaced season after season, year after year! We know this means that there are families struggling to get all the gear they need. And this also means there are families that end up with a surplus of winter clothes!"

"We’re here to make the connection and get unused winter gear to Calgary families-in-need.”

Last year, Rajpoot said they were distributing coats once a month, but this year, they've been doing it every week because need is so great.

"You can't help but appreciate the gratefulness," he said.

"The thank you they give you - and they thank you with their eyes."

If you have used winter coats and other gear, drop it off at a Dolphin Dry Cleaners location.