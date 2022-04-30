Calgary dump fire results in special air quality statement
A fire at a southeast Calgary recycling depot is still burning on Saturday and it's creating a health risk for residents in the area.
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement in connection with the fire that broke out at ECCO Recycling on Friday evening.
In the advisory, the agency said the fire "is producing elevated levels of air pollutants in the area."
"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," Environment Canada wrote.
The air quality statement was dropped at approximately 2 p.m.
The Calgary Fire Department responded to the ECCO fire at approximately 8:10 p.m. after several residents in Quarry Park reported extensive smoke in the area.
Staff also assisted in fighting the fire, but lost a bulldozer in the process.
No one has been injured.
