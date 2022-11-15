Calgary e-scooter rider took an average of 3 trips a day

Bird Canada is revealing the surprisingly high number of e-scooter trips that one Calgarian took this year.

The company says the unnamed user took more than 770 trips on e-scooters between February and November, averaging three trips a day, every day.

The rider's total distance travelled was a whopping 2,931 kilometres, roughly 10 times the distance from Calgary to Edmonton.

In total, Bird says Calgarians rode more than 1.6 million kilometres in 2022, a 22 per cent increase over last year, with an average trip length of 2.12 kilometres.

"We love that Calgarians are seeing the direct lifestyle benefit of having micromobility options available, along with the positive impact on their community, and we look forward to another successful year ahead," said Bird Canada’s chief operating Officer Alex Petre.

Bird was one of two e-scooters available for use in Calgary this year; Neuron Canada was the other. Both companies also offer shared e-bikes.

To learn more about Calgary's shared E-scooter micromobility program you can visit the City of Calgary's website.