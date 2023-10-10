Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge set new record highs amid hot autumn weather
Almost two dozen communities in Alberta set new weather records on Monday amid the blistering autumn heat.
In a weather summary issued on Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said preliminary data shows a monstrous 23 new daily maximum temperature records set the day before, including in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.
Of the places that broke records on Monday, Taber had the hottest daytime high with 29.1 C.
Calgary saw the mercury climb to 25.4, while Edmonton hit 25.2 and Lethbridge was a sizzling 28.
Meanwhile, while Stettler didn't set a new weather record, the temperature did climb to the record high of 26.7 set back in 1934.
The following areas set a new daytime high record on Oct. 9, according to ECCC:
Bow Island
- New record of 29
- Old record of 27.4 set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Bow Valley
- New record of 24.2
- Old record of 23.9 set in 1952
- Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Breton
- New record of 26
- Old record of 24.4 set in 1974
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Brooks
- New record of 28.3
- Old record of 27.8 set in 1943
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Calgary
- New record of 25.4
- Old record of 24.4 set in 1921
- Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Claresholm
- New record of 26.7
- Old record of 26 set in 1991
- Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Coronation
- New record of 26.8
- Old record of 26.7 set in 1984
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Edmonton (international airport)
- New record of 25.2
- Old record of 25 set in 1991
- Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Esther
- New record of 27.7
- Old record of 25.5 set in 2000
- Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Grande Prairie
- New record of 25.6
- Old record of 23.6 set in 2022
- Records in this area have been kept since 1922
High Level
- New record of 21.8
- Old record of 21.1 set in 1964
- Records in this area have been kept since 1962
High River
- New record of 25.9
- Old record of 24 set in 1991
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale
- New record of 24.4
- Old record of 22.5 set in 1979
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper
- New record of 24.4
- Old record of 22.8 set in 1921
- Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Lethbridge
- New record of 28
- Old record of 26.9 set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Milk River
- New record of 27.7
- Old record of 27.3 set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Nordegg
- New record of 23.1
- Old record of 22.8 set in 1971
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Red Deer
- New record of 26.8
- Old record of 26.7 set in 1934
- Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Red Earth Creek
- New record of 24.4
- Old record of 22.3 set in 2010
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Sundre
- New record of 25.1
- Old record of 22.3 set in 2010
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Taber
- New record of 29.1
- Old record of 27.5 set in 1984
- Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Three Hills
- New record of 27.7
- Old record of 26.7 set in 1934
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Waterton Park
- New record of 24.7
- Old record of 23.6 set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976