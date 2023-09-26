Calgary, Edmonton reveal jerseys for upcoming Heritage Classic

When the Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium next month, both teams will be decked out in some new duds.

The NHL released the uniforms that both teams will be wearing for Oct. 29's Heritage Classic.

Officials say the Flames' jersey draws on the historic red and white colouring used by the Calgary Stampeders hockey team of the 1950s and 60s.

The team's crest is rendered in a hand-drawn style that invokes the stitching used in the vintage uniforms.

The Edmonton Oilers jerseys also has a nod to the team's hockey history with a look inspired by the Edmonton Mercurys team, which won the gold medal at the 1952 Olympic Games.

Both uniforms also possess a nod to the celebrated hockey rivalry of the Battle of Alberta, with those words stitched into the inside back neck of both versions.

The Heritage Classic is on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. MT.