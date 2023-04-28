Calgary energy company faces charges over failing to shut down pipeline

A Calgary-based oil and gas company faces six charges from the Alberta Energy Regulator for violations over one of its pipelines near Jenner, Alta.

Aeraden Energy Corp. is charged under the Pipeline Act and Pipeline Rules for failing to abandon one of its pipelines, the AER said Friday.

The charges include:

Failing to discontinue, abandon, or reactivate a pipeline that had not been in active service within the last 12 months;

Failing to physically isolate or disconnect a discontinued pipeline from an operating facility or other pipeline;

Failing to remove surface equipment related to the abandoned pipeline;

Failing to cut off the abandoned pipeline below the surface;

Failing to permanently plug or cap all open ends of the abandoned pipeline; and

Failing to install permanent tags on the abandoned pipeline, indicating licensing and abandonment information.

The agency says all of the contraventions were discovered during an inspection conducted on April 30, 2021.

According to the AER's website, Aeraden was penalized on several other occasions for failing to abandon wells and not properly reclaiming land.

The company is expected in Brooks provincial court on June 14.

CTV News has reached out to Aeraden for further comments about the charges.