Calgary Expo adds Danny Trejo to star-studded lineup

The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo has bolstered its lineup with the addition of Hollywood heavy Danny Trejo.

The 78-year-old American actor has starred in countless television shows and movies, including Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado and the Spy Kids series.

He overcame a troubled childhood of drug addiction and criminal convictions and spent significant time in jail before pursuing a career in acting and placing his life on the right track.

Trejo is scheduled to appear at the Expo on Stampede Park on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 and will be available for autographs and photo opportunities.

The Calgary Expo runs from April 27 – 30 and is scheduled to include multiple celebrity appearances including Hayden Christensen, Christina Ricci, Sam Raimi, David Harbour, Zachary Levi and a reunion of The Kids In The Hall cast.