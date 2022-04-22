Calgary Expo's Parade of Wonders cancelled amid spring snowstorm

The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo's popular Parade of Wonders (POW) had to be cancelled on Friday due to a spring snowstorm.

Organizers tweeted that the decision was made "for the safety of everyone involved."

During the parade, Calgarians in cosplay and costumes would normally flood Stephen Avenue.

The parade hadn't been held for the past two years and 2022 was supposed to be its triumphant return. However, heavy snowfall prompted organizers to call off the event.

The event was supposed to start at 10:30 a.m. on Eighth Avenue between Eighth Street and Tenth Street Southwest, and wrap up with the expo's opening ceremony in Olympic Plaza at 11:15 a.m.

Organizers say the 15th edition of the Calgary Expo will feature more anime programming than ever before.

As always, some big-name celebrities will attend this year's event.

The stars of the hit comedy series Trailer Park Boys join the likes of legendary comedian John Cleese, award-winning actor Brendan Fraser, and Canadian icon William Shatner are scheduled to appear.

CALGARY EXPO remains open and we have many great events continuing to happen today. Thanks for understanding. pic.twitter.com/VBhBEDMkaI

