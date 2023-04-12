Calgary Expo's Parade of Wonders returns for 2023 after last year's cancellation
The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo's Parade of Wonders is set to make its triumphant return after three years without the popular event.
The parade wasn't held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19 and suffered a last-minute cancellation in 2022 due to a sudden dump of snow.
During the parade, Calgarians in cosplay and costumes participate in a colourful procession along Stephen Avenue as a way to celebrate the kickoff of the Calgary Comic Expo.
This year, Mayor Jyoti Gondek will serve as the honorary parade marshal.
Gondek was meant to lead the parade in 2022, but instead led an impromptu dance party in the streets when it was cancelled.
"Mayor Gondek was a true hero last year, even in a spring snowstorm," spokesperson Andrew Moyes said in a Wednesday news release.
"We’re so excited to have her back for 2023."
The parade is a free, family-friendly event. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on April 28. To register to be in the parade you can visit the Calgary Expo website.
Calgary Expo 2023 runs from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park, and this year marks the event's 16th anniversary.
For more information and to buy tickets you can visit CalgaryExpo.com.
-
Sault Area Hospital received Using Blood Wisely designationThe Sault Area Hospital has been recognized for its efforts to reduce inappropriate blood transfusions.
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child pornOntario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.
-
-
B.C. real estate: Here's what $2 million can buyIn northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.