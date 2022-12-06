Calgary faces a cold Tuesday, warmer Wednesday

As of this writing in the six o’clock hour Tuesday morning, the wind chill is -28 in Calgary. That’ll never be good, but the positive outlook for it lies in knowing it’s just a day; one lonely outlier of a day, spurned along by that impulse from the supper hour yesterday that brought blustery conditions for a couple of hours out of the north, and held in place by a lack of warming conditions for today.

Another wave of light snow will encompass a good portion of the day; another couple of centimetres will play along with it, too.

The overnight low temperature dips slightly, but then charges back in the other direction – Wednesday, we warm considerably, and the expectation now is for a positive temp! Not a big one, but something.

From there, it’s a gradual descent. We have a wave to ride. Cooler temperatures will prevail once again come the start of the next work week.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Snow showers

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: clearing, low -22 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -17 C

Today’s photo is yesterday evening’s pic of the day – it’s just too spectacular not to share again! Thanks to Blair near Lethbridge for sending.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.