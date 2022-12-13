Calgary faces flurries and a cooldown

Calgary is facing a chillier start, having arrived at projected wind chills of -20. Still, we're looking at a marginally warmer day, and aiming to arrive just shy of seasonal. Snow is still expected to develop late today, as the seasonal high we're reaching is a product only of a warm front. The cold front to follow is weak, as far as our temperature falling is concerned. No, we'll keep to snow falling, instead. Three to five centimetres remains the consensus.

The days to follow (at least, out to Friday) will bring about a good dose of sunshine, and with it, we'll aim for a few more near seasonal.

I mentioned on the CTV News at Five and again at six; a significant trough is on the way, and the city of Calgary will have a bleak-looking five-day forecast by Thursday and Friday. The cold snap to come will drop highs to at least the mid-minus 20s.

The longer-range forecasts available, however, predict a well-timed break to this trend by Dec. 23.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: cloudy, snow, low -10 C

Wednesday

Morning snow, then mainly sunny

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -21 C

William in Sundance sent this lovely sunrise picture along earlier this month.

