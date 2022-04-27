Calgary faces gusts above 40 km/h, possibly 50

Well that wasn't bad! The City of Calgary ended up reporting in at two millimetres of rain. (That isn't spectacular, but it's better than nothing). And we got ourselves one of these — though I'm positive someone's in the pipeline to assure me this wasn’t —our first proper rainbow of the season:

Rainbow over #Calgary!

The fact that it’s touching down on @ACHFKids makes this one extra special. #yyc pic.twitter.com/wEEI0uo7s9

For Wednesday and Thursday, we can expect near-seasonal conditions with limited change in the skyline; periods of sun dominate the picture today, and a few clouds will join the fray tomorrow. That's about it! Today's wind gusts may also pop to the mid-40s, with a slight chance at cracking 50 kilometres per hour. That'll be the wind gust high marker for much of southern Alberta, as well.

Friday could get a little more interesting… Calgary runs the risk of another two to three millimetres of rain, tied in with a slight risk of thundershowers. It will be a near carbon copy of what we were offered yesterday. Your upcoming weekend is also in fair shape, with weak showers possible overnight, and Sunday popping above seasonal.

I'd be remiss not to note: our high temperatures for the next several days are great, sure, but our low temperatures are keeping us above freezing across the board. Enjoy.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: cloudy, low 1 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers, risk of thundershowers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: early evening scattered showers, clearing, low 1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: overnight scattered showers, low 3 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Today’s pic of the day is a neat one – this weekend, Sandy was flying from Vancouver to [REDACTED] (somewhere tropical, I’m just sparing us) and spotted the planetary alignment from the plane: this was a somewhat rare occurrence where, from left to right, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn appear lined up in our sky.

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.