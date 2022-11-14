Calgary faces midweek flurries

I reckon we open with the best news – Calgary clocked its second-warmest day of November 2022 yesterday. We got to 3.5 C.

By this time, your seasonally-average temperature is 4 C. We start November with a seasonal normal of 7 C, so let's just use a basic averaging formula and imagine the seasonal average for the first half of November is 5.5 C. At this time, our actual average high temperature is -4.3 C.

We would have some serious work to do if we planned to break even. Granted… we won't.

Today's forecast: we're qualifiable as having no significant weather to discuss (not a bad thing); it'll be sunny, and on the heels of a rather warm day, but we’re also dealing with some NNW gusts at over 40 kilometres per hour. I'm optimistic that we come close to matching our high from Sunday.

Tuesday, we'll repeat; more wind from the NNW, another shot at three to four degrees. If we hit four, it would mark our first day of November that gets above-seasonal.

Then, the snow. Wednesday's snowfall outlook bares fewer teeth than it did last week, but a couple of mid-afternoon centimetres of snow should be expected. Wind will be firmly from the north still, contributing to a cooler day Thursday.

We recover Friday and, to sandwich the article with optimism, Calgary may see its first day with an above-seasonal high temperature Saturday, if Tuesday isn't up to the task.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: snow, low -4 C

Wednesday

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -12 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Dwight takes the pic of the day for us so far, with this nifty shot along the Elbow River. Is that grass I see?

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.