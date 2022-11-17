Calgary families can enjoy Legacy's free Christmas light display starting Nov. 21

If you're hoping for your holidays to be merry and bright, you may want to take a trip down to Legacy.

The southeast Calgary community's annual holiday light display will start up on Nov. 21.

More than a million lights are used to create the vibrant holiday spectacle, which is one of the largest free Christmas displays in Calgary.

The Christmas lights run throughout parks, playgrounds, trees, homes and the Legacy clock tower.

The display is put on by the Legacy Residents Association in partnership with community developer WestCreek Developments.

It’s a tradition that started in 2015 and continues to grow larger ever year.

Calgarians who visit the area to take in the lights can also access two public skating rinks in the community: a full-sized hockey rink and a rink for leisure.

The Legacy Christmas light display runs from Nov. 21 to Jan. 15, 2023.