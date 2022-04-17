Calgary families invited to enjoy sensory-friendly Easter at Southcentre Mall

Families with children who have special needs are again invited to enjoy the calm Easter atmosphere provided by staff at a Calgary shopping centre.

Southcentre Mall, in partnership with Autism Calgary, has been offering its sensory-friendly Easter celebration for a number of years.

This year, 50 families will be participating in the event, which includes treats, activities and a chance for children to have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

In order to make everything as comfortable as possible for the guests, arrival times are being spaced in 15-minute increments, lighting will be dimmed and music will be turned off.

"Creating space for inclusive, community-minded events is an important and valued component of our culture and we are delighted to be introducing this new program for families in celebration of the Easter season," said Alexandra Velosa, marketing manager at Southcentre Mall, in a release.

The Sensory Easter event builds on the shopping centre's other inclusive events – Halloween and Christmas – that have been wildly popular in the community.

Additional information can be found online.