Calgary family business celebrates 90 years
From the Great Depression to the Great Recession and beyond, Harpers Tires has kept rolling through it all.
"1931. That's the first credit sale right there," says Dan Harper, pouring over the company's first ledger. "Everything done pen and paper and you sort of had to know what was going on."
Now in its third generation, the family-run tire and service shop is celebrating its 90th anniversary.
Over the years, Harpers dabbled in other side businesses, at times selling billiards tables, boats and even skis, but they always settled back to their core product.
"Looking at all the history items and going through it all, you can't help but be proud of what the family has done and what the business has done," Harper says, who co-owns the shop with brother Tom. "And you're grateful to be part of it."
His grandfather John Monroe Harper bought a vulcanizing business with $400 down on the $1450 purchase price. Vulcanizing is a process for applying rubber coating, similar to a re-tread.
During the depression and then through the rubber rationing era of the Second World War, drivers had to get every last mile out of their tires.
"You had to make the most of it," says Dan Harper. "Today everything is thrown away."
-
Shooting on Pritchard Avenue under investigation: Winnipeg policeA shooting brought police to a North End neighbourhood in Winnipeg Wednesday night.
-
Restrictions to continue into 2022, Kenney says in Facebook live appearanceFrom the best summer ever to the winter of 'we have to monitor all of this very carefully'.
-
Anonymous donor buys $17K worth of Girl Guide Cookies for charities on Vancouver IslandCookie sales are up again this year -- way up -- thanks to another anonymous purchase of Girl Guide Cookies on the mid-Island.
-
Province funds fight against human trafficking in the northThe Ontario government has announced $1.5 million in cash and proceeds seized from criminals will be spent across the province to help local partners fight back against crime.
-
Nylander, Campbell lead the way as Maple Leafs down Canadiens in openerWilliam Nylander scored the winner early in the third period and Jack Campbell made 31 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday.
-
Alphonso Davies leads way as Canada downs Panama in World Cup qualifierAlphonso Davies' highlight-reel goal helped open the floodgates as Canada roared to a 4-1 victory over Panama on Wednesday in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play.
-
'Cannot get my head around this': Kenney expresses frustration at 'Ivermectin fans'Alberta’s premier says he can’t understand why people would want to take a “horse dewormer” like Ivermectin - instead of a free and approved COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Ontario considers exiting Step 3 as early as next week, sources sayOntario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Canucks legend Gino Odjick gets Hall call, continues to inspire Indigenous youthA few years ago, Gino Odjick was in hospital fighting for his life. Now, the Vancouver Canucks legend is the newest member of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.