Calgary family confirms son killed in Ukraine during Russian attack

A Calgary family confirmed Tuesday night that their son has been killed while serving with the Ukrainian forces.

Kyle Porter, 27, was with a unit trying to hold a city against a Russian attack.

Porter's family says he died last Wednesday, while a member of the Legionnaires Special Service Group attached to the Ukrainian 92nd Mechanized Brigade.

A fierce battle raged in the city of Bakhmut at the time.

In a written statement released Tuesday night, Porter's family said he was always dedicated to the service of others.

He served as an army cadet in the Reserves, and in the regular force of the Canadian Forces as a medic.

Porter achieved the rank of junior sergeant with the Ukrainian forces.

He previously went to Ukraine with the Canadian International Rescue Organization, a civilian search-and-rescue group.

CTV News spoke to him in March 2022 before he headed to Ukraine with that group.

Porter was recommended for a medal by his Ukrainian command for life-saving actions under fire on previous missions.

In December, his family accepted the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal from the Alberta government on his behalf.

Porter is survived by his parents, a brother and, his family says, countless friends around the world.

Fellow Canadian Cole Zelenco, of Ontario, was killed alongside Porter.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Porter family, and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/318ubtq8y0.