Calgary family physician found guilty of inappropriately touching office assistant
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
A family physician from Calgary has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).
The CPSA says Dr. Victor Taye Fadayomi inappropriately touched a member of his clinic staff.
"It was alleged that in September 2021, Dr. Fadayomi touched the breast of one of his medical office assistants without her consent," the CPSA said in a Monday news release.
"Dr. Fadayomi admitted to the touching but maintained that the contact was accidental."
After hearing from witnesses and reviewing the evidence, the CPSA Hearing Tribunal found the complainant’s recollection of events was credible.
The Hearing Tribunal will reconvene at a later date to consider possible sanctions against Fadayomi.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
Toddler struck and killed by a vehicle in B.C.'s OkanaganA two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stopTwo people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.
-
Essex-Windsor EMS launches hiring campaignEssex-Windsor EMS is hiring.