Calgary family's house of Halloween horrors helps benefit the food bank

Halloween is just over a week away and many homes in the city of Calgary are decorating for the occasion.

However, few are going as far with their displays as the Harrop family.

They've decked out their home, at 3134 Douglasdale Boulevard S.E., with all sorts of ghouls, skeletons and creatures with the goal of making it the scariest house on the block.

The Harrops say they've been perfecting the display for about seven years, though they took last year off because of the pandemic.

Dad Shane Harrop says he hopes every visitor who stops by will bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Veterans' Food Bank.

"The Veterans' Food Bank is really struggling right now, with COVID, and, obviously, Remembrance Day is coming up. My brother is in the military, my grandparents as well – my grandfathers.

"This is just something that's important to me."

Donations will be collected right up until Nov. 11.