Calgary family seeks stolen bike modified for child with cerebral palsy

A Calgary family is desperate to get a special bike returned after it was stolen earlier this month.

The purple bicycle has been modified for a child with cerebral palsy and was borrowed from the organization Cerebral Palsy Kids & Families.

It was among the items stolen from their old home in Airdrie in the Baywater Rise neighborhood between July 7 and 8 as they were in the process of moving to Calgary.

The family says the bike is made for children between the ages of 10 and 13 and has Monster High decals on it.

If you have any information on the theft, you're asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.