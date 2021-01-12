Shelly Myers had to check her Lotto 6/49 numbers several times, and even enlisted the help of her grandson to check once again, before finally accepting the realization she'd won $1 million.

“I checked and rechecked the numbers before asking my grandson to check the numbers for me one more time,” she said. “I was sure I was misreading something – I never get all of the numbers.”

The Calgary woman decided to keep the winnings in the family, sharing it with her three daughters, Stephanie Myers, Suzanne Markie and Kari Johnston.

“I always knew I would share any lottery win with my girls,” said Myers. “I’m so happy that I actually get to do it."

Myers bought the winning ticket at the Lotto Express Kiosk at the Lake Bonavista Promenade and called her daughters at work to tell them the good news.

“We all cried,” she said. “I think we were all in disbelief. It still doesn’t feel real.”

They have a few ideas around what to do with winnings – paying off mortgages, doing home renovations and putting some away for the future – but Myers says the main plan is centred around family.

“As soon as it’s safe to travel, we’re all going to go to Disney World,” she said. “All 16 of us are going on a family trip to the happiest place on earth."

Myers won on the guaranteed prize on the Dec. 30, 2020 draw.