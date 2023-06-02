Calgary father, son arrested for child sexual exploitation, assault, extortion

A Calgary father and son face a lengthy list of criminal charges after being arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation, assault and extortion of multiple teen girls.

According to police, the crimes occurred over several months at a pair of family businesses -- Haddon Convenience Store and Premier Liquor, Wine and Spirits -- located next to each other in the city's southwest.

It's believed the accused -- Sumrit Walia, 24, and Gurpartap Singh Walia, 54 -- provided multiple teen girls vapes, marijuana, cigarettes and alcohol and sexually assaulted them at the businesses.

"Vulnerable youths were being targeted, exploited and forced to enter a dangerous lifestyle," said Staff Sgt. Darren Smith with the CPS child abuse unit.

Police say their investigation started when they found a missing 13-year-old.

The youth told police she'd been with a 24-year-old man, saying he'd provided her vapes, drugs and alcohol in trade for sex.

The two Walias were arrested Thursday, following raids of their businesses as well as a residence located in the 100 block of Panamount Close N.W.

Police seized a computer containing child porn, as well as drugs, drug paraphernalia, other contraband, weapons and cash.

The younger Walia, Sumrit, faces the following charges:

Sexual interference with a minor;

Sexual exploitation;

Sexual assault;

Possession of child pornography;

Accessing child pornography;

Creating child pornography;

Unlawful possession of a firearm (x7);

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Extortion;

Uttering threats (x3);

Selling contraband tobacco to youth; and

Breach of a court order.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

His father, Gurpartap, faces the following charges:

Sexual interference with a minor (x4);

Sexual assault (x4); and

Selling contraband tobacco.

He'll appear in court June 22.

Police say the victims are being supported by the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.