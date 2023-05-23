Calgary film industry honoured on international stage

A trio of movie sets in the Calgary area have been recognized by a recent international film production competition held in Cannes, France.

John Scott Ranch, CI Ranch and Albertina Farms all received Location of the Year awards from the Global Production Awards. The honours are given out to locations for work in one or more productions.

In addition, Calgary was named a finalist in the City of Film award, an honour that ultimately went to Sarajevo.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says this type of honour puts Calgary on the map.

"Calgarians have come to know that our city is one of the top up-and-coming cities in the film and television sector. With this award and nomination, now the whole world knows it too," she said in a statement.

Gondek says all of Calgary's investment into the film industry is to thank for the honour.

Those that work in the area say the city's modern studios, which draw in productions, should be given credit, too.

"This recognition is testament to Calgary being a leading destination for global, large-scale productions because we work together to create the right environment for their success," said Calgary film commissioner Luke Azevedo.

Further information about the awards and other winners can be found online.