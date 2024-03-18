iHeartRadio

Calgary fire crews extinguish blaze inside southeast business


Fire crews were called to a business in the Manchester Industrial Park on Sunday evening.

A vehicle was found ablaze inside an auto detailing business in Manchester Industrial Park on Sunday evening.

The Calgary Fire Department says crews were called to a strip mall in the 6000 block of Centre Street S. at about 8 p.m.

Once crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of one of the businesses.

No one was inside the business at the time and there were no injuries.

Officials are now looking into a cause.

12