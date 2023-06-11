Calgary fire destroys main level of northwest home
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Fire destroyed the entire main level of a house in Cambrian Heights Sunday morning.
Fire crews responded to the 100 block of Cambrian Drive N.W. after a neighbour called 911 just before 9 a.m.
Flames engulfed the inside of the home but firefighters were able to quickly knock it down with hoses.
No people or pets were inside the home at the time.
"The neighbour noticed lots of black smoke," said Calgary Fire Department's Brent Neil. "(They) did the right thing to call 911 rather than go inside when the house was on fire."
The fire appears to have started in the kitchen.
Investigators are working to confirm the cause.
