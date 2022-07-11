Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in Ukraine

A Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.

“We have these things that allow us to do our jobs and help the citizens of Calgary every day. They don’t,” said Capt. Dean Krupa with the Calgary Fire Department.

“So, to be able to do the same job with none of the gear is unbelievable to me.”

The Calgary Fire Department just switched to extrication equipment that is lithium-powered rather than hydraulic, which means the 30 portable Jaws of Life are no longer needed by the fire department and are set to go up for auction.

Krupa is hoping people can help the group he’s working with buy them to send to firefighters in Ukraine.

The total cost is $30,000.

“They have a whole different set of circumstances right now, so to be able to go use it and if they need to use it to cut some rebar or remove some concrete or whatever the case may be to rescue people from collapsed buildings, it’s super important and time critical,” Krupa said.

This equipment is part of a larger initiative to get gear and medical supplies over to Ukraine.

Firefighter Aid Ukraine (FAU) was started by an Edmonton firefighter in 2015 after he visited the country with the Rotary Club.

“I was able to see first-hand the types of conditions and the lack of tools, lack of modern tools and lack of PPE that the firefighters were expected to fulfill their duties in,” said Kevin Royle, founder and director of FAU.

WAR INCREASED NEED

Royle said the need has only gone up since the war started.

“All the pre-existing hurdles or barriers or needs were there but now you have this added side of threat or side of danger of being rocket attacked or being shelled by the Russian forces,” he said.

Royle added that FAU shipped over 100 tonnes of equipment and medical supplies before the war.

“When the war started, we quickly mobilized all of our volunteers and all of our partners and all of our stakeholders and we’ve almost doubled that amount,” he said.

“It’s also rewarding to know that we’re providing an avenue for people here in Canada to help out. A lot of people they want to help, but they don’t know how.”

Royle travelled to Ukraine multiple times before and since the war to help deliver supplies.

He’s planning on heading back to ensure the latest shipments make it into the right hands and to train firefighters in the war-torn country on how to use the equipment.

Krupa, who is the Calgary contact for FAU, will be joining him — a trip he says is meaningful in many ways.

“I am Ukrainian myself so to go there and go to the motherland and see what’s truly going on there and see the people where I come from, it’s going to be something else and it’ll be probably a life-changing experience,” he said.

Krupa has been a firefighter for over 20 years and said he will be relying on his firefighting training to keep him safe while he’s there.

He said he is ready to leave for Ukraine in a moment’s notice, and expects to be there in the next week or two — hopefully with all the equipment.

Anyone who wants to donate to help the group get the Jaws of Life can go to FAU’s website.