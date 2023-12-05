Calgary firefighters battle Maple Ridge house fire

A southeast Calgary home was destroyed and two neighbouring homes were damaged in a Tuesday afternoon blaze, but no one was hurt.

Around 4 p.m., someone walking by the home on Maplemont Road saw smoke coming from a house under renovation and called 911.

Another 911 caller alerted residents next door to the quickly growing fire.

A man and a woman escaped that home with their pet birds.

When fire crews arrived, the first home was in flames and a second alarm was called to get more crews to the scene.

The fire spread to a second home, resulting in attic, roof and upstairs damage.

A cat was rescued from that home.

Firefighters used a ladder truck and hose to douse flames from above, and the fire was brought under control around 6 p.m.

The home where the blaze started is destroyed.

A third house has minor heat damage.

An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire and will be checking the construction work.

Enmax and Atco were on the scene as well to disconnect utilities.