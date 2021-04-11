Calgary firefighters extinguish 2 south end building fires

Fire crews were called to the scene of two separate fires in south Calgary Saturday evening, but officials say no one was injured in either incident.

The first incident was reported at about 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of Bonnybrook Road S.E.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof of a single-storey business.

While the building was evacuated, ladders were used to reach the roof so crews could open it up and discover the source of the fire.

It was quickly extinguished, with minor smoke damage to the interior of the building.

Approximately three hours later, crews were called to a second fire at a building in the 200 block of Centre Street S.

Firefighters found smoke inside the building and, once they climbed to the roof, found a fire that had started in the roof.

Crews again cut into the roof of the building to expose the fire to properly extinguish it.

All occupants of that building were able to escape safely and no one was injured.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.