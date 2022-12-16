Calgary firefighters finish second in LEGO Masters season finale

The season finale of Fox-TV's LEGO Masters reality show featured a perfect (snow) storm of sorts, when all the finalists turned out to be Canadians.

That included a pair of firefighters from Calgary, Stephen Joo and Stephen Cassley, whose final build recreated a majestic mountain scene that included Chateau Lake Louise, changing fall colours and the Aurora Borealis.

The duo finished second in Wednesday's finale.

Earlier in the third season of LEGO Masters, CTV News spoke to Joo and Cassley about their love of LEGO bricks.

“LEGO was a passion for me that started when I was a young kid about the age of five. I got my first LEGO set and it was a slippery slope after that,” said Joo.

“It was all I ever wanted as a kid for Christmas and for birthdays, and it just kind of encompassed my entire life.”

The strong showing was vindication for Canadian LEGO lovers, as it was the first time Canadians were allowed to compete.

“This was a great opportunity to show that Canada has some fantastic LEGO fans and as you share your passion with kids and with other adults for me, the main game with LEGO has always been to have fun,” Joo added.

“If I get a chance to talk to a kid or a teenager or an adult and inspire some creativity of their own, that's a win in my books.”

'GREAT EXPERIENCE'

"The show was a great experience," said Cassley.

"It let me meet some super interesting people. I got to do something that's way out of my wheelhouse, which was building large-scale LEGO models, so that was a lot of fun and I got to hang out with one of my closest friends, so that's really cool."

Taking home the $100,000 grand prize and LEGO Masters title were the Ontario and B.C. duo of Nick Della and Stacey Roy.

With files from Mark Villani and Kevin Fleming