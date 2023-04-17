Calgary firefighters knock down blaze in southeast industrial park

A large fire in an industrial area in southeast Calgary only caused in minor damage to two buildings, officials say.

Firefighters responded to the scene, in the 400 block of Monument Place in the southeast Meridian industrial park, at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews were met with large volumes of smoke and flames coming from a stack of pallets and some vehicles in a yard area.

"Intense heat was impinging on buildings in the yard and crews were able to quickly apply water to the fire to prevent further extension," officials said in a release.

While an aerial ladder helped firefighters confine the fire, they also conducted searches on two buildings at the side, ensuring that no one was inside.

Once the flames were extinguished, it was determined that the damage to the buildings was limited to minor smoke and heat damage to the exterior of both structures.

A number of small brush fires were also sparked by the blaze, but crews dealt with all of them quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.