Calgary Flames 50/50 draw available online this season
Calgary Flames fans once again won't have to be at the Saddledome to purchase a 50/50 ticket during upcoming preseason and regular season games.
Tickets can be bought online between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. MT on all Flames game days – both home and away.
Tickets can also be bought in person at games but sales will be cashless. You must be over 18 to buy a ticket.
This year they will cost $5 for 1 ticket, $10 for 10 tickets, $20 for 80 tickets and $50 for 300 tickets.
The Calgary Flames Foundation will also be introducing multiple day jackpots, the first running from Oct. 9 to 16, when participants will be able to purchase 50/50 tickets between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. each day.
Other multiple day jackpots will run Nov. 11 and 12, Jan. 19 to 22, 2022 and April 28 and 29, 2022.
The jackpot will grow over the multiple days with the winning number drawn on the final day and the winner awarded half the total jackpot.
Early bird prizes will be available at specific times on game days, with the first set to be held Nov. 23 when the Calgary Flames face off against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Other early bird prize dates include Dec. 31, Feb. 24, 2022 and March 8, 2022.
