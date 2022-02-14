Calgary Flames acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Montreal Canadiens
The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and 2023 fifth-round selection.
The six-foot, 195-pound Toffoli has nine goals and 17 assists in 37 games this season. The 29-year-old Toronto native has appeared in 614 career NHL games with Montreal, Los Angeles and Vancouver, recording 182 goals and 188 assists.
He won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.
Pitlick, 30, has two assists in 25 games this season with Calgary. He has appeared in 311 career games with Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia, Arizona and the Flames, registering 47 goals and 39 assists.
Heineman, 20, was a 2020 second-round pick of the Florida Panthers. He has 11 goals and five assists in 36 games with Swedish club Leksands IF.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.
