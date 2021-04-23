Calgary Flames cancel morning skate after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Calgary Flames cancelled their morning skate Friday after a player tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous day's screening.

Team officials say the player is now in isolation. The player has not been identified.

Friday's game between the Flames and Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Friday's tilt is the first of three in four days for the Flames against the Canadiens. The Flames and Habs meet again Saturday then finish the series on Monday.

The Flames are scheduled to finish the regular season May 19 against the Vancouver Canucks.

So far this season, 52 NHL games have had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19. The Canucks returned to play recently after an outbreak that saw 21 players and four staff members test positive.

For precautionary reasons, the #Flames will not hold a morning skate today. https://t.co/m8rKOK6gGo