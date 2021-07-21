Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano to be taken by Seattle Kraken in expansion draft: TSN
Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano will be selected by the Seattle Kraken in the Expansion Draft, according to TSN.
TSN Calgary bureau chief Salim Nadim Valji said on social media Wednesday morning the move will be announced when the draft happens, starting at 6 p.m. MT.
TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun also said Valji's tweet was accurate.
The 6-1, 201 pound defenceman has been with the Flames since 2005. In 949 games, he tallied 143 goals and 366 assists for 509 points. In 2019, Giordano was awarded the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman.
Calgary Flames spokesman Peter Hanlon declined to comment and said the team has no information.
BREAKING - I can confirm that the Seattle Kraken have chosen Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano as their pick at the Expansion Draft, to be announced this evening.— Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) July 21, 2021
