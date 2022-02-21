Calgary Flames centre Lindholm leads NHL's three stars of the week
Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm, Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger are the NHL's three stars of the week.
Lindholm ranked second in the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) over three games as the Flames moved into first place in the Pacific Division and extended their winning streak to nine games.
The 27-year-old Swede has points in each game during Calgary's streak and has scored in a career-high seven consecutive games, one shy of the franchise record shared by Kent Nilsson and Gary Roberts.
Ekblad had a goal and an assist in each of his three games to lead NHL defencemen in goals, points and plus/minus (tied; plus-6). He helped the Panthers to a perfect week as they built a five-point cushion atop the Atlantic Division standings.
Oettinger stopped 104 of the 107 shots he faced, compiling a 2-1-0 record, 0.98 goals-against average, .972 save percentage and one shutout for the Stars.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.
