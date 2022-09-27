Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter named second-most handsome in the NHL

While Flames fans have been keeping a close eye on training camp to see how new players are performing, it seems they should instead be turning their attention to the team's head coach – named one of the most attractive in the league.

Gambling.com decided to compile some data to determine which NHL coaches are ageing like fine wines and whose hard-knock hockey careers have taken a toll.

The wager website used beauty analysis app Golden Ratio Face to measure how attractive NHL coaches are.

The app, which is free to download, uses facial symmetry, facial structure and the so-called 'golden ratio' – a measure of physical perfection according to ancient Greeks – to calculate how beautiful people are, assigning them a score out of 10.

Gambling.com says it used portraits from the official NHL website in conjunction with the app to compile the list, rounding decimals up or down to "ensure consistency."

While, Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft nabbed top spot on the list of the most handsome head coaches with a score of 9.18/10, Sutter came in second with 8.9/10.

Sutter did, however, nab top spot on a list of the handsomest coaches over 60. The silver fox, who is 64, beat Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets), John Tortorella (Philadelphia Flyers), Bruce Boudreau (Vancouver Canucks) and Lindy Ruff (New Jersey Devils).

Overall, the division with the most handsome coaches was the Pacific, which Calgary is a part of.

Sutter was named the Flames' head coach in March 2021 – his second stint with the Flames after originally being named the team's coach in December 2002 and coaching through until July 2006.

He also served as the team's general manager from April 2003 to December 2010.